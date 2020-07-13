Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Results within 1 mile of Fairborn
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3128 Alexander Place
3128 Alexander Place, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1568 sqft
205 Available 07/15/20 Location and amenities can't be beat! This well cared for 3 bed 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is one you won't want to miss. Located in Beavercreeks Brookstone Community and minutes from popular shopping, dining and major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.
Results within 5 miles of Fairborn
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.
Results within 10 miles of Fairborn
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4788 Olde Park Drive
4788 Olde Park Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1359 sqft
4788 Olde Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Park Town - Bethel Schools 3 Bed 2 Bath Swimming Pool - This lovely home in Bethel Local School District features 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Fenced Back Yard with In Ground Swimming Pool, Attached 2 Car Garage and

July 2020 Fairborn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fairborn rents declined slightly over the past month

Fairborn rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairborn stand at $624 for a one-bedroom apartment and $812 for a two-bedroom. Fairborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairborn, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Fairborn rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Fairborn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Fairborn is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairborn's median two-bedroom rent of $812 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fairborn's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairborn than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Fairborn.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

