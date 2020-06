Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Commercial - Retail - Office space for sale or lease. 1560 Sq ft of open space between both levels. This listing features 2 bathrooms and a kitchen area. Sale also includes washer and dryer. Perfect for salon as its already set up with 2 bowl wash area and 3 booths on upper level. Lower level offers 3 wash areas and room for multiple stations. Space can easily be converted to nail or massage area. This building could easily be used for an office. Don't miss out on this opportunity in a growing business area.