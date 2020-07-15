All apartments in Covedale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

5141 Sumter Ave 2

5141 Sumter Avenue · (513) 275-8673
Location

5141 Sumter Avenue, Covedale, OH 45238
Covedale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341

2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows. $700 a month with 700 deposit with good credit, if bad may take first and last rent plus deposit if approved. garbage paid. call 513-276--8673 and leave message n best time to call.

No felons on any applicant or evictions in the past 8 years.
Quite, Pet free, and smoke free building. Will consider small dog created when gone. 150 down and pet rent 30 month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245341
Property Id 245341

(RLNE5904143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 have any available units?
5141 Sumter Ave 2 has a unit available for $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 have?
Some of 5141 Sumter Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Sumter Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Sumter Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Sumter Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5141 Sumter Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covedale.
Does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 5141 Sumter Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Sumter Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 5141 Sumter Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 5141 Sumter Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Sumter Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Sumter Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5141 Sumter Ave 2 has units with air conditioning.
