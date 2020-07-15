5141 Sumter Ave 2

Amenities
Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341
2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows. $700 a month with 700 deposit with good credit, if bad may take first and last rent plus deposit if approved. garbage paid. call 513-276--8673 and leave message n best time to call.
No felons on any applicant or evictions in the past 8 years.
Quite, Pet free, and smoke free building. Will consider small dog created when gone. 150 down and pet rent 30 month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245341
