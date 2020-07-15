5141 Sumter Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Large Bed 900 sq ft ON CUL DE SAC, QUITE AREA - Property Id: 245341



2 family 1bedroom 1 bath on cul de sac 2nd floor. could be a small 2 bed room. Walk in closet, pantry, central air and updated windows. $700 a month with 700 deposit with good credit, if bad may take first and last rent plus deposit if approved. garbage paid. call 513-276--8673 and leave message n best time to call.



No felons on any applicant or evictions in the past 8 years.

Quite, Pet free, and smoke free building. Will consider small dog created when gone. 150 down and pet rent 30 month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245341

Property Id 245341



(RLNE5904143)