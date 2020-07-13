/
11 Apartments for rent in Batavia, OH with pool
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Results within 1 mile of Batavia
4650 Trophy Lane
4650 Trophy Lane, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Don't miss this Top Floor Condo in a Very Desirable Neighborhood. Unfurnished, Move In Ready & Carpets Professionally Cleaned! Features an Open Floor plan, Vaulted Ceiling, Tons of Light, In-Unit W/D, Master w/Ensuite & Walk-In Closet.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
1418 Twin Spires Drive
1418 Twin Spires Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bed, 2 bath with laundry room off of foyer. Lower level condo with walkout patio to beautiful wooded view! Pool, water, trails, fitness center use included in rent. Short term, 6 months available at $1300/mo. Dogs ok.
Results within 10 miles of Batavia
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Forestville
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Mulberry
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Summerside
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
10 Meadows Dr
10 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.
