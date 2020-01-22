All apartments in Ashland
506 Edgehill Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:21 AM

506 Edgehill Ave

506 Edgehill Avenue · (419) 281-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

506 Edgehill Avenue, Ashland, OH 44805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $675 · Avail. now

$675

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home. The rent is $675.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. No appliances are furnished. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. NO PETS, laundry hook - ups are available, and has a 1 car garage. If you are interested, you will need to contact our office to schedule a viewing before applying with us. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can contact us at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Edgehill Ave have any available units?
506 Edgehill Ave has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 506 Edgehill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
506 Edgehill Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Edgehill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 506 Edgehill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 506 Edgehill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 506 Edgehill Ave does offer parking.
Does 506 Edgehill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Edgehill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Edgehill Ave have a pool?
No, 506 Edgehill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 506 Edgehill Ave have accessible units?
No, 506 Edgehill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Edgehill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Edgehill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Edgehill Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Edgehill Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
