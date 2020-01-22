506 Edgehill Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home. The rent is $675.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. No appliances are furnished. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. NO PETS, laundry hook - ups are available, and has a 1 car garage. If you are interested, you will need to contact our office to schedule a viewing before applying with us. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, you can contact us at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5135769)