Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:42 PM
1 Apartments For Rent Near OCU
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
4 Units Available
Apple Ridge
480 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$589
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apple Ridge Apartments is one of the most affordable pet friendly apartment communities in Circleville, but our amenities exceeds its value.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHPowell, OH