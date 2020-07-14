21 Apartments For Rent Near Merced Community College District

/
Merced Community College District
3923 Nicklaus Ct
3923 Nicklaus Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2409 sqft
3923 Nicklaus Ct Available 07/17/20 North Merced: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Custom Home!! - One of a kind, lovely custom home in a fabulous neighborhood near Davenport Park.
4057 Crescendo Dr
4057 Crescendo Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
4057 Crescendo Dr Available 08/14/20 N.E Merced: 3 Bedroom 4 bath - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Separate living areas and covered patio in backyard.
3821 Perez Drive
3821 Perez Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
3821 Perez Drive Available 08/14/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Merced! - Coming soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in N.E Merced near park, Merced College & UC Merced. Front Yard care included and Pets Ok.
635 Brookdale Dr.
635 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with swimming pool!!! - 3bd/2ba single story home in North Merced with a fireplace, central AC/heat, living room, dining room, gated pool with pool service included, 2-car garage. Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.
3060 Ironwood
3060 Ironwood Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1426 sqft
3060 Ironwood Available 08/24/20 Merced: Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home - Make this lovely two-story house on a quiet and delightful court in North Merced your new home today! This 3 bedroom, 2.
3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7
3274 Denver Avenue, Merced, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
739 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom apartment. This is a large two bedroom apartment with lots of natural light, an abundance of closet space, oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space plus area for kitchen table. Corner one story unit.
1863 Dry Creek Ct.
1863 Dry Creek Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1281 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.
4002 Cinnabar Ave.
4002 Cinnabar Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
4002 Cinnabar Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath corner lot home! - Single-story, corner lot, in-law suite with private entrance, main house has open floor with loads of upgrades throughout the house, central AC/heat, 2-car garage.
673 Phelps Drive
673 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,625
2491 sqft
Beautiful home- move in ready! - This beautiful North Merced home built in 2019 is perfect for roommates or large families. The open concept living/dining and kitchen is both inviting and convenient.
3047 Bedford Dr.
3047 Bedford Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1981 sqft
3047 Bedford Dr. Available 08/14/20 North Merced: Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath house will be available in mid-August to rent. It features a large living room, family room, dining room and a large kitchen.
3944 Blackberry Ave.
3944 Blackberry Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3096 sqft
Lease SPECIAL! ** Apply now to schedule a viewing. - **Lease special: 24 month lease! First 6 months rent at $1795, then increase to $1995 for the remainder of the term.** Apply today! This home is beautiful.
1470 Woodbury Court
1470 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1435 sqft
For Rent || 1470 Woodbury Ct Merced - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car attached garage home located in North Merced.
1440 Woodbury Ct
1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced.
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2352 sqft
1188 Solstice Ave Available 07/15/20 MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.
3055 Nottingham Lane
3055 Nottingham Lane, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3055 Nottingham Lane Available 04/10/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with varying room sizes and plenty of living space to enjoy around the fireplace.
3577 Santiago Avenue
3577 Santiago Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1457 sqft
3577 Santiago Avenue Available 08/05/20 Coming Soon! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage located in the very nice area of Fahren's Park. Currently accepting rental applications. Please do not disturb current tenants.
1269 Lurs Ct
1269 Lurs Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2950 sqft
Beautiful Home Available in North Merced. - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers almost 3,000 square feet of living space.
3882 Tern Ct
3882 Tern Ct, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House near UC Merced - To apply for this property please click on View Details / Apply Now. Please note that applications will only be processed after your application fee has been received via online, check or money order.
180 Arrow Wood Dr.
180 Arrow Wood Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1787 sqft
Brand new home. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Brand new beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath. Solar system, ADT Security alarm monitoring and cameras included. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer.
2363 Gabriel Drive
2363 Gabriel Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2218 sqft
Don't miss this incredible 4 bedroom home! - This single story home is located in the Moraga of Merced development, which features an appealing, well maintained neighborhood administered through the Home Owners Association.
211 W. 19th St.
211 West 19th Street, Merced, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
890 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4166554)