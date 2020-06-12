/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westmere, NY
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
36 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
TWO BEDROOM(Second Floor & 55+ Living) - Property Id: 272742 Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:.
Results within 5 miles of Westmere
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1148 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Campus Area
37 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
427 KENWOOD AV
427 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5 DELAFIELD DR
5 Delafield Drive, Colonie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well maintained two bedroom apartment for rent in South Colonie with central air conditioning. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Cats are allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
535 KENWOOD AV
535 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well maintained ranch style duplex in a super convenient location. This unit features hard wood floors, 2 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and good sized kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
3 DEERPATH DR
3 Deer Path Dr, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This 2 large bedroom residential duplex is located in a quiet subdivision, Pine Ridge area. Convenient to major highways, shopping and schools. Wonderful natural light throughout. Huge deck off the kitchen. Large back yard with privacy fence.
Results within 10 miles of Westmere
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Northside
12 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living