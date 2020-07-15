/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
250 Post Avenue
250 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,600
600 sqft
Welcome to The Space at Westbury! These upscale apartments are located above the refurbished Westbury Theater in the heart of downtown Westbury.
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
202 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
45-34 220th Pl
45-34 220th Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd.
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
86 Moore Ave
86 Moore Avenue, Oceanside, NY
Studio
$2,400
2 bed 1 bath First Floor Unit , Central Air Washer Dryer Hook up
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
1 S Forest
1 South Forest Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,650
Beautiful all newly renovated bath room , new eat in kitchen, new floors. Close to LIRR, Bus, shopping, dinning.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Cambria Heights
224-05 Linden Blvd
224-05 Linden Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,000
1000 sqft
storefront
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
19 Wildwood Gardens D1
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 312310 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright and quiet large studio apartment in Port Washington.
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
22 Ivy Street
22 Ivy Street, Farmingdale, NY
Studio
$1,600
sponsor aprtment, no board approval needed. Ground level large bright studio. well maintained large bright studio with dining area. laundry and parking on premises. close to Town, Train, shopping, Restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
214-85 Jamaica Ave
214-85 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,200
Office/ Store for Rent
Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
