west carthage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
15 Apartments for rent in West Carthage, NY📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
41 North Main Street
41 North Main Street, West Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1525 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom apartment with 2 Full Baths. With Large living room and formal dining room, this Spacious unit features Giant Bonus room with additional 800+ square feet too. Large front porch for sitting & backyard space also.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
19 Martin Street
19 Old Martin Street, West Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1422 sqft
CAPE COD with 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE- Amazing home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, detached 2 car garage and a huge backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
52 Bridge Street
52 Bridge Street, West Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$850
2824 sqft
Village of W Carthage 4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath apartment is available for immediate occupancy. Located 8 miles from Fort Drum Wheeler Sack Army Airfield gate, within walking distance to the park, restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores.
Results within 1 mile of West Carthage
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
266 State St Apartment 2
266 State Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment - Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
435 N. WashingtonStreet
435 N Washington St, Carthage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
4 Bedroom with Garage! - Village of Carthage 4 bedroom, 1 bath home available for rent. First floor features kitchen, dining, living room & full bath. Second floor has 4 Bedrooms and an all Season porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
268 State Street, Apt. #6
268 State Street, Carthage, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with Heat Included~~ - 3 bedroom upper unit with Heat, Water, Sewer, and trash removal Included. Spacious Kitchen and Large Living Room too. Laundry nearby, as well as restaurants, YMCA, and pharmacy. Cats OK. Sorry; no dogs.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
128 Church Street
128 Church Street, Carthage, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
One bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Single stall garage for storage. Minutes to Ft. Drum. Very short walk to downtown Carthage. Pets are allowed. Water/Sewer, Heat and electric included. Apartment has washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
435 North Washington Street
435 North Washington Street, Carthage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
Village of Carthage 4 bedroom, 1 bath home available for rent. First floor features kitchen, dining, living room & full bath. Second floor has 4 Bedrooms and an all Season porch. Home heats with Natural Gas & has public water/sewer.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
268 State
268 State St, Carthage, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom apartment withith Heat, Water, Sewer, and trash removal included in rent. Spacious Kitchen and Large Living Room. Laundry facility nearby, restaurants, YMCA, and stores. Cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
272 State
272 State St, Carthage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
970 sqft
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath Village of Carthage Rental available 1 September 2018. Looking for modern and character then this rental is a MUST SEE.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
206 South James Street
206 South James Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
Village of Carthage 3/4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rental will be available 22 November 2018. 1st floor features a living room, family room, office/den, formal dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd Story has 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 10 miles of West Carthage
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Parkstead Copenhagen
700 Phalen Drive, Copenhagen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$880
1203 sqft
Parkstead Copenhagen, located in the quaint, close knit community of Copenhagen (approximately twenty miles south of Fort Drum), offers floor plans including Two Bedroom / One Bath Garden and Two Bedroom / One-and-a-Half Bath Townhome, each with an
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
32318 County Route 143
32318 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Home in the country available Now! Must see this newly renovated home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Laundry and master are on the first floor. It has a spacious living area, updated kitchen and plenty of storage. Schedule your showing today!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Carthage rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the West Carthage area include Jefferson Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Carthage from include Watertown, Gouverneur, Carthage, and Rome.