50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY
From the oldest continuous arsenal in the U.S. to local farmer's markets and a range of exotic cuisines, Watervliet has options for every interest--and every palate. Make yourself at home in Watervliet--You won't regret it!
Watervliet sits near the Hudson River and is steeped in the agricultural history of this picturesque area. The local food, outdoor activities, easy access to amenities and singular history make for pleasant living in a supportive community. European settlers first began living in Watervliet, NY, circa 1609. Nestled picturesquely to the west of the Hudson River, Watervliet presents its residents with stunning vistas of verdant, tranquil pastoral life. Its local character and unique history make for a truly special living experience. Perhaps it is these qualities that have produced such notable individuals as Leland Stanford, the founder of Stanford University, and Tony Romeo, a songwriter for The Partridge Family. Long-time residents of Watervliet have come to love all that it has to offer, from outstanding local food and local art and cultural activities to all kinds of excellent outdoor activities. See more
Finding an apartment in Watervliet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.