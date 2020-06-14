50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY

From the oldest continuous arsenal in the U.S. to local farmer's markets and a range of exotic cuisines, Watervliet has options for every interest--and every palate. Make yourself at home in Watervliet--You won't regret it!

Watervliet sits near the Hudson River and is steeped in the agricultural history of this picturesque area. The local food, outdoor activities, easy access to amenities and singular history make for pleasant living in a supportive community. European settlers first began living in Watervliet, NY, circa 1609. Nestled picturesquely to the west of the Hudson River, Watervliet presents its residents with stunning vistas of verdant, tranquil pastoral life. Its local character and unique history make for a truly special living experience. Perhaps it is these qualities that have produced such notable individuals as Leland Stanford, the founder of Stanford University, and Tony Romeo, a songwriter for The Partridge Family. Long-time residents of Watervliet have come to love all that it has to offer, from outstanding local food and local art and cultural activities to all kinds of excellent outdoor activities.