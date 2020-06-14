Apartment List
52 Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watervliet renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,245
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1063 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
443 3RD AV
443 3rd Avenue, Watervliet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Charming move in condition 2nd floor flat, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room, dining room and kitchen. Large gleaming bathroom. Washer & Dryer hook up in basement for tenants use. Street parking. No smoking. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Watervliet
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
5 Marvin Ave. Apt. 2C
5 Marvin Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
Large one bedroom with extended kitchen Includes: heat, hot water cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
37 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
37 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
45 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
45 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
53 Cottage Street Apt.1B
53 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
66 Cottage Street Apt. 2C
66 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
Large 1 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!!! Includes heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
54 Cottage Street Apt. 1C
54 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with brand new renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
64 Cottage Street Apt. 2D
64 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
980 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom with Large Kitchen Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site NO Pets!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
62 Cottage Street Apt. 1A
62 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with NEWLY Update Kitchen! INCLUDES A GARAGE!!! All utilities included: heat hot water, cooking gas and even electric Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
42 THIRD ST
42 3rd Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3rd floor apartment centrally located in the heart of bustling downtown Troy. Walk to all the shops, restaurants, Farmers market, waterfront and be part of this vibrant community.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Troy
3 Units Available
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5
Results within 5 miles of Watervliet
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
14 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
SoHo
19 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
6 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,380
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
30 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
City Guide for Watervliet, NY

From the oldest continuous arsenal in the U.S. to local farmer's markets and a range of exotic cuisines, Watervliet has options for every interest--and every palate. Make yourself at home in Watervliet--You won't regret it!

Watervliet sits near the Hudson River and is steeped in the agricultural history of this picturesque area. The local food, outdoor activities, easy access to amenities and singular history make for pleasant living in a supportive community. European settlers first began living in Watervliet, NY, circa 1609. Nestled picturesquely to the west of the Hudson River, Watervliet presents its residents with stunning vistas of verdant, tranquil pastoral life. Its local character and unique history make for a truly special living experience. Perhaps it is these qualities that have produced such notable individuals as Leland Stanford, the founder of Stanford University, and Tony Romeo, a songwriter for The Partridge Family. Long-time residents of Watervliet have come to love all that it has to offer, from outstanding local food and local art and cultural activities to all kinds of excellent outdoor activities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Watervliet, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watervliet renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

