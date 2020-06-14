52 Apartments for rent in Watervliet, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 3
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 2
1 of 2
1 of 17
1 of 42
1 of 45
1 of 52
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 26
From the oldest continuous arsenal in the U.S. to local farmer's markets and a range of exotic cuisines, Watervliet has options for every interest--and every palate. Make yourself at home in Watervliet--You won't regret it!
Watervliet sits near the Hudson River and is steeped in the agricultural history of this picturesque area. The local food, outdoor activities, easy access to amenities and singular history make for pleasant living in a supportive community. European settlers first began living in Watervliet, NY, circa 1609. Nestled picturesquely to the west of the Hudson River, Watervliet presents its residents with stunning vistas of verdant, tranquil pastoral life. Its local character and unique history make for a truly special living experience. Perhaps it is these qualities that have produced such notable individuals as Leland Stanford, the founder of Stanford University, and Tony Romeo, a songwriter for The Partridge Family. Long-time residents of Watervliet have come to love all that it has to offer, from outstanding local food and local art and cultural activities to all kinds of excellent outdoor activities. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watervliet renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.