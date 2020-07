Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court 24hr gym parking playground garage 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal tennis court

Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.



Parkstead Watertown at Black River is nestled in the quiet, residential side of the city with easy access to nearby schools, recreation, and services. Tons of greenery and playgrounds, our pet-friendly policy, an experienced management team, and located only 150 steps away to Ohio Elementary School makes Parkstead Watertown at Black River the perfect home for every type of family in the North Country.