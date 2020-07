Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Remarkable City home with many upgrades for a temporary place to call home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a beautiful kitchen with a spacious island. Plenty of counter and cabinet space. Have your meals in your eat-in breakfast room or your formal dining room. The sprawling living room has a gas fireplace to keep you warm on these cold winter nights. Very functional family room or den with a door to the tiered deck out back in the large fenced in yard. Newly updated guest bath. Brand new boiler and tankless water heater. Partially finished basement. Large detached 2+ garage. Large walk up attic for extra storage. Close to Sherman St. School. Short drive to Ft. Drum and local amenities. Virtual tour on line by request.