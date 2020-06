Amenities

NOW OPEN in Ticonderoga, NY! This brand new Senior Housing Community is located in the heart of the Ticonderoga area and features breathtaking views of the Adirondack Mountains and Vermont. This apartment complex houses seniors 55 and older.



1 bedroom apartments include:

*Brand new energy-efficient appliances

*Wall-to-wall carpeting

*Smoke free facilities

*Fitness center

*Library/computer room

*Senior bus transportation

*Units accessible for the hearing, vision, and mobility impaired

*Pet friendly (restrictions apply)



Income limits do apply. Please visit www.CRMrentalmgmt.com or contact show contact info for more information.



Equal Opportunity Housing

Handicapped Accessible

We accept outside Section 8 Housing Vouchers Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1450238)