228 Chapin Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Make this renovated contemporary style home yours! Sitting on 7.37 acres, this 2,766 square feet home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is located in gated community of The Chapin Estate. Brand new eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with stone fireplace, master suite with stone fireplace, hot tub and your own private porch. Impossible to list all the amazing features this home has to offer! Imagine living in the Catskills and enjoying what nature has to offer all year round and less then 2 hours from NYC! The Chapin Estate offers amenities of a lifetime for residents only and ton of activities nearby. This homes has 3 stone fireplaces, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and sits on 7.37 acres. Visit ChapinEstate(.com) for more information about the complex. Truly, a must see!