Sullivan County, NY
228 Chapin Trail
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

228 Chapin Trail

228 Chaplin Trail · (914) 860-6519
Location

228 Chaplin Trail, Sullivan County, NY 12786

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2766 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Make this renovated contemporary style home yours! Sitting on 7.37 acres, this 2,766 square feet home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is located in gated community of The Chapin Estate. Brand new eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room with stone fireplace, master suite with stone fireplace, hot tub and your own private porch. Impossible to list all the amazing features this home has to offer! Imagine living in the Catskills and enjoying what nature has to offer all year round and less then 2 hours from NYC! The Chapin Estate offers amenities of a lifetime for residents only and ton of activities nearby. This homes has 3 stone fireplaces, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and sits on 7.37 acres. Visit ChapinEstate(.com) for more information about the complex. Truly, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Chapin Trail have any available units?
228 Chapin Trail has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 Chapin Trail have?
Some of 228 Chapin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Chapin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
228 Chapin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Chapin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 228 Chapin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 228 Chapin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 228 Chapin Trail offers parking.
Does 228 Chapin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Chapin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Chapin Trail have a pool?
No, 228 Chapin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 228 Chapin Trail have accessible units?
No, 228 Chapin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Chapin Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Chapin Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Chapin Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Chapin Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
