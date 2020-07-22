/
tioga county
Last updated July 22 2020
22 Apartments for rent in Tioga County, PA
Chalet Village
95 Heights Ln, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1136 sqft
Spacious townhomes which sit in a beautifully landscaped community in desirable Feasterville, PA.
17 Main Street
17 Main Street, Lawrenceville, PA
Studio
$695
Absolutely adorable little bungalow with washer and dryer. Recently remodeled throughout. Large bedroom and nice size kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Nice little secluded back yard with storage shed. No length for lease.
11 Pearl Street
11 Pearl Street, Wellsboro, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 BR 1 BA upstairs apartment located one block from Main Street. Convenient to school, medical facilities, shopping, parks and downtown Wellsboro. Many new updates.
56 Waln
56 Waln Street, Wellsboro, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice four to five bedroom 4 bath home in Wellsboro within walking distance to Main St. Large in town fenced property with large detached garage and one car attached garage. This property is also for sale.
7088 Rt. 549
7088 Pennsylvania Highway 549, Tioga County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
900 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom apartment, most utilities included in rent. Phone & internet available. Located between Mansfield, PA & Elmira , NY. If you are looking for a place to rent, come check it out. NO PETS, NON SMOKERS.
86 Main ST APT A
86 Main St, Wellsboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Comfortable and spacious one bedroom apartment in Wellsboro. Located above Hubs Health Care on the second floor. 1 bedroom and full bath as well as washer/dryer hook-ups. Beautiful updated kitchen and nice view of Main Street.
Results within 5 miles of Tioga County
235 Lycoming Street
235 Lycoming Street, Canton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR home on the outskirts of town. Like the look of yesteryear this is your home. Dream of gatherings for special events in the large living room with well maintained hardwood floors.
10 Clinton - Apt. B
10 Clinton Street, Galeton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
Apartment in Galeton for Rent! Utilities Included! 1st floor, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Remodeled apartment. New flooring, painted walls, and new bathroom. Electric, Gas, Water and Sewer are Included in rental price.
4220
4220 Log Road, Steuben County, NY
Studio
$2,500
700 sqft
QPS TOWER BUILDING Most beautiful views of whole of Manhattan over East River in Long Island City on 45th floor in new complex (only one tenant ,myself) . Pool ,Gym , laundry in apt . THE BEST THAT CAN BE GOTTEN FOR THIS PRICE.
Results within 10 miles of Tioga County
54 W Fifth St.
54 West 5th Street, Corning, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2729 sqft
This Awesome Victorian Home With Wrap Around Porch includes Beautiful Detailed Natural Woodwork w/Hardwood Floors & Oak Staircase, Updated Kitchen w/Island, Dining Room w/Built-In Cabinets, Original Fireplace, Pocket Doors & Large Side Yard.
814 Larchmont Circle
814 Larchmont Circle, West Elmira, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3792 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathrooms consist of 3 master suites and 2 guest bedrooms.
608 W Water St.
608 West Water Street, Elmira, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Newly painted and updated 2 bedroom apartment. covered parking for one car. First floor laundry hookup. One year lease. NO PETS
8 W SIXTH STREET
8 West 6th Street, Corning, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
840 sqft
1 bedroom upper apartment located within waking distance of Corning's Market St. and Gaffer District activities. Rent includes washer/dryer, heat and hot water, lawn care, and snow removal. 1 small/quite pet considered for $30 additional/month
14 E Fifth Street
14 East Fifth Street, Corning, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3921 sqft
Rent this wonderful 4 BR, 3 Bath & 2 Half Bath home with a “4-car garage” conveniently located on Corning south side hill. Minutes away from restaurants and shops on historic market street.
470 South Ave. (Lower)
470 South Avenue, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1239 sqft
Immaculate, spacious, lower apartment. Fully renovated with the best materials & attention to detail! Fireplace, french doors, master bath & bath, ceramic tile, gourmet kitchen w/ 12x7 pantry, glass block walls & Jacuzzi tub.
45 CINTRA LANE - Upper
45 Cintra Lane West, Corning, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom luxury apartment. 2 full bath, included washer/dryer, 1100 sq ft, plenty of storage, kitchen & living room. Across the street from Historic Market St. with its many restaurants, shops & activities. Come take a look.
163 W Third Street
163 West Third Street, Corning, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2124 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in the City . Private but small backyard ( tiny you might say) . parking is City Street alternate side.
514 W First St.
514 West 1st Street, Elmira, NY
4 Bedrooms
$950
1416 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom lower with living room, dining room and kitchen, off street parking. Convenient location.
657 Grove Street
657 Grove Street, Elmira, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1494 sqft
Large Apartment. 3 to 4 bedrooms. This apartment is the south half of the house with a full upstairs and down. Living Rm, Dining Rm, large Kitchen with laundry area, 1/2 bath, and Den or office downstairs.
517 W Fourth st
517 West 4th Street, Elmira, NY
Studio
$700
400 sqft
Nice studio apt, very spacious, nice eat in kitchen, shared washer and dryer, off street parking, nice quiet area with front and back porch.
147 Walnut St
147 Walnut Street, Corning, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
1 bedroom lower apt located one block from central Market St, covered porch, updated flooring, paint, granite tops. Off street parking. Additional 100.00 per month for gas and water and sewer. Owner is a NYS Licensed Real Estate Broker.
713 W Church St
713 West Church Street, Elmira, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in West Elmira.An open floor plan makes this apartment a rare find. Newer energy efficient construction with separate heat controls in every room allows you to have complete control over the utility bills.
Some of the colleges located in the Tioga County area include Pennsylvania College of Technology, and Cornell University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Ithaca, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, Northeast Ithaca, and Horseheads have apartments for rent.