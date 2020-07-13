Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Sloatsburg, NY with parking

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,420
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Sloatsburg

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Dakota Court
14 Dakota Court, Suffern, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2632 sqft
Prestigious Gated community in Ramapo Cirque offers views that are just breath taking on beuatufully landscaped setting. This community has so many amenities: there is so much to do.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
707 Route 17
707 Route 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
TUXEDO! Bright and sunny second floor apartment with three bedroomS and easy access to public transportation. Located at the northern end of Tuxedo on pretty property with plenty of room for parking plus nice outdoor area.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 E Mayer Drive
11 East Mayer Drive, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3202 sqft
Pretty Colonial on a stunning piece of private property with an in-ground pool located in the prestigious Montebello area in the very highly rated Suffern Schools. Step up to your Rocking chair slate front porch, sit and enjoy morning coffee.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.

1 of 24

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2386 Quill Ct
2386 Quill Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1672 sqft
Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1105 Parkview Drive
1105 Parkview Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
886 sqft
ATTENTION RENTERS! TUXEDO HEIGHTS! Top level of Complex offers a beautiful END UNIT Condo with GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, bright and open floor plan and bonus GARAGE! Large living area has a true WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE to snuggle in front of a cozy
Results within 10 miles of Sloatsburg
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Harriman
25 Lexington Hill
25 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
HELLO GORGEOUS! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bath END UNIT located on 2nd floor level. This meticulous bright and sunny condo is fussy proof for your most particular renters.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1726 sqft
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Large Fully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with large EIK. Upgraded energy star appliances. Tenant pays for utilities, 1 parking space provided with unit. Centrally local near all shops and transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
57 FROMM CT
57 Fromm Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1122 sqft
ALL ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS - BRIGHT & SUNNY, WALL TO WALL CARPETING. MODERN IN EAT IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY ROOMIN UNIT. PLENTY OF PARKING. EASY COMMUTE FROM ROUTE 287 AND ROUTE 208. BOARDING FRANKLIN LAKES & WYCKOFF.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
WINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished. This 2 bed 2 bath is a gorgeous New Construction, wide plank flooring, w/d in unit, NEST thermostats, high ceilings, Corian Island, and backsplash, S/S appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1099 DEVON CT
1099 Devon Court, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
714 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedrm/1 bth first floor end unit . Modern kitchen and updated BTH, laminate wd flrs, gas fireplace & new carpet. Amenities: pool, clubhouse and tot lot.Close to NY &NJ highways

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sloatsburg, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sloatsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

