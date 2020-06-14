Apartment List
/
NY
/
sloatsburg
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Sloatsburg, NY with garage

Sloatsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Sloatsburg

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5 Center Street
5 Center Street, Suffern, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1732 sqft
Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental.
Results within 10 miles of Sloatsburg
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
103 Smith Hill Road
103 Smith Hill Rd, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
A beautiful expansive 52 ft Hi Ranch! There is no looking further, this home has it all! Upstairs are three big bedrooms with a master Suite and newer Bathrooms, Sun filled living room/Dining room and a bright eat in Kitchen with sliding doors going

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1726 sqft
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11 Secor Court
11 Secor Court, Pomona, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3138 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
42 Willow Tree Road
42 Willow Tree Rd, Wesley Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3909 sqft
THIS is a ONE YEAR RENTAL. NO SHORTER TERM WILL BE ENTERTAINED. The BEST rental EVER! Stunning huge property! Mint condition home. 2 story entry. Eat-in Kitchen with 2 sinks, granite counters. Huge playroom on bedroom level with cathedral ceiling.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Upper Saddle River
1 Unit Available
7 PHARIS PL
7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sloatsburg, NY

Sloatsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sloatsburg 2 BedroomsSloatsburg 3 BedroomsSloatsburg Apartments with Balcony
Sloatsburg Apartments with GarageSloatsburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sloatsburg Apartments with ParkingSloatsburg Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYYonkers, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJ
Bergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJGreenwood Lake, NYPaterson, NJHawthorne, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJPeekskill, NY
Pompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJSuffern, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYHighland Lake, NJAirmont, NYButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College