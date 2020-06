Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER FOR BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER RAMAPO-SUFFERN SCHOOL DISTRICT, THIS SEMI-ATTACHED HOME OFFERS LIVING SPACE ON MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, PLUS ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOM IN THE ATTICK AND ANOTHER BEDROOM PLUS FULL BATH ON THE LOWER WALK OUT LEVEL. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY AND LAUNDRY. ENJOY!