Sloan, NY
10 Village Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

10 Village Lane

10 Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10 Village Lane, Sloan, NY 14212
Sloan

Amenities

Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Village Lane have any available units?
10 Village Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sloan, NY.
What amenities does 10 Village Lane have?
Some of 10 Village Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 Village Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Village Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10 Village Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sloan.
Does 10 Village Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10 Village Lane does offer parking.
Does 10 Village Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Village Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Village Lane have a pool?
No, 10 Village Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10 Village Lane have accessible units?
No, 10 Village Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Village Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Village Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Village Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Village Lane has units with air conditioning.
