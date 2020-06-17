Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10 Village Lane have any available units?
10 Village Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sloan, NY.
What amenities does 10 Village Lane have?
Some of 10 Village Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 Village Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.