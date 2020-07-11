/
265 Apartments for rent in Sands Point, NY with washer-dryer
Sands Point
17 Woodland Drive
17 Woodland Drive, Sands Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
2800 sqft
Perfectly situated 5 bedroom 3 full bath sprawling ranch with circular driveway. Set on a beautifully landscaped property that provides serene privacy.
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Sands Point
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own
Manorhaven
60 N Marwood Road
60 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1540 sqft
Gut renovated triplex in 2020. CAC 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths, HOME OFFICE, laundry, energy star appliances, deck, hardwood , Apt B rented. A is available for user or tenant., 2 new stone driveways.
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition.
Manorhaven
37 Linwood Road S
37 Linwood Road South, Manorhaven, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
One of a kind gorgeous 1 bedroom duplex across the street from Manorhaven Beach Park! This lovely home features high ceilings, a loft like bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bathroom, in unit washer dryer, use of PRIVATE side yard, 1 car parking in the
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spacious, sun filled 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment on a quiet block in Port Washington. 5 Blocks to the Long Island Railroad. 35-minute direct commute to NYC. 6 blocks to Main St shops and restaurants.
Manorhaven
18 Manhasset Avenue
18 Manhasset Ave, Manorhaven, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
No offer is considered accepted until lease has been signed by owner and tenant . All information but not limited to age of property or size of house or anything is guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Results within 5 miles of Sands Point
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,499
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,095
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Downtown New Rochelle
379 Huguenot Street
379 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment Over Store Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with White Appliances Appliances, Dishwasher, and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space.
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
2 Agar Avenue
2 Agar Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2255 sqft
Premium Point Park is a waterfront enclave within easy access to downtown New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont. Enjoy this 3 bedroom.2.1 bath, 2,400 sq ft Colonial with an exquisite gourmet kitchen with Wolf Professional stove/dbl oven.
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
