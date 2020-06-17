405 Dodge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

CURB APPEAL doesn't stop at the door with this absolutely stunning 3 Bedroom / 2 full bath Ranch Home situated on 0.64 acres in Sackets Harbor. Fall in love with the amazing details within this home to include the breathtaking windows in the living room and formal dining room, natural gas fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 3 season screened in porch overlooking the back yard, brick accent's on the front of the home to name a few. Modern eat in kitchen with dual pantry cupboards. Enjoy the ambiance of the fireplace on chilly nights. Master suite has a walk in closet, jetted tub, stand up shower dual vanity. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Foyer entrance to the home has a double closet. Separate laundry room with utility sink. Central Air, Back up generator, Natural Gas Heat