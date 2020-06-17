All apartments in Sackets Harbor
Sackets Harbor, NY
405 Dodge Avenue
405 Dodge Avenue

405 Dodge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 Dodge Avenue, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CURB APPEAL doesn't stop at the door with this absolutely stunning 3 Bedroom / 2 full bath Ranch Home situated on 0.64 acres in Sackets Harbor. Fall in love with the amazing details within this home to include the breathtaking windows in the living room and formal dining room, natural gas fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 3 season screened in porch overlooking the back yard, brick accent's on the front of the home to name a few. Modern eat in kitchen with dual pantry cupboards. Enjoy the ambiance of the fireplace on chilly nights. Master suite has a walk in closet, jetted tub, stand up shower dual vanity. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Foyer entrance to the home has a double closet. Separate laundry room with utility sink. Central Air, Back up generator, Natural Gas Heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Dodge Avenue have any available units?
405 Dodge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sackets Harbor, NY.
What amenities does 405 Dodge Avenue have?
Some of 405 Dodge Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Dodge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Dodge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Dodge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 405 Dodge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sackets Harbor.
Does 405 Dodge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 405 Dodge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 405 Dodge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Dodge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Dodge Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Dodge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Dodge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Dodge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Dodge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Dodge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Dodge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Dodge Avenue has units with air conditioning.
