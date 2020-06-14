Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY with gym

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
11 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7 TAYMOR TR
7 Taymor Trail, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
Stunning home with exterior stone facade on front of home, offering seven bedrooms, all designed as suites with full bath attached, incredible gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to 20' ceiling height with stone fireplace in great room, breakfast
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Round Lake, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Round Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

