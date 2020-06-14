/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
80-82 MILTON AV
80 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom in the heart of Ballston Spa near restaurants and shops with recent updates. Private entrance, eat in kitchen, living room and bathroom. Off street parking. First month rent and security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
6 Units Available
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,103
495 sqft
At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
3 Units Available
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,242
657 sqft
Whitmore Court is an attractive garden apartment community located in the heart of some of Saratoga's most exciting attractions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,331
694 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
510 BROADWAY
510 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Nice open one bedroom on 2nd floor, open living room & kitchen. Vibrant downtown Saratoga Springs is the location for The Algonquin, a beautiful building offering residential spaces.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
487 BROADWAY
487 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fantastic 1 BDR 1 bath apartment in downtown Saratoga Springs. $1100 month + utilities. Landlord supplies garbage and snow removal as well as water. 1 off street parking spot comes with the unit. Call today to book an appointment.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
132 GEORGE ST
132 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
Year rental available ASAP. $825\Mo + utilities. Garbage and water included. Welcome to an amazing opportunity to rent a 1 BDR in between the horses and the hoopla.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
185 CIRCULAR ST
185 Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
One Bedroom, one bath second floor apartment close to Broadway, Farmers Market and bus route. Hardwood floors. Heat is included in rent, tenant pays electric and gas for stove. Tenants share yard. Great location.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
70 RAILROAD PL
70 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,000
Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
56 UNION AV
56 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Stunning rental in downtown Saratoga, only a stone throw away from the track and Broadway! Updated and modern 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo offering 1,200 square feet of living space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
125 UNION AV
125 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,420
Recently renovated condodomium, furnished, in a highly desirable area in Saratoga Springs. A short walk to downtown and the racetrack. Available for a short term rental from June 1, 2020 until July 1, 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
417 BROADWAY
417 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious, well appointed one bedroom apartment with a great Broadway location. Apartment comes turn-key with beautiful furniture, fully equipped kitchen and all bedding.
Similar Pages
Round Lake Apartments with BalconyRound Lake Apartments with GarageRound Lake Apartments with GymRound Lake Apartments with Parking