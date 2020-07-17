All apartments in Rotterdam
Home
/
Rotterdam, NY
/
249 Mercer Ave A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

249 Mercer Ave A

249 Mercer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

249 Mercer Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 313494

NO SMOKING and NO PETS

Monthly Rent:...... $1250
Town:................... 249 MERCER AVENUE A-ROTTERDAM
School District:..... MOHONASEN
Bedrooms:............ 2
Rental Type:......... DUPLEX
Date Available:..... 8/01/20
Heating System:... GAS
Hot Water:............ GAS
Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL
Refuse Service:...... NO
Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING
Pet Policy:................... NO PETS
Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED
Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH
Washer/Dryer:............ HOOK-UPS
Basement Storage:...... YES
Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES
Lawn Maintenance:.... YES
Snow Removal:........... YES
Parking:...................... YES
24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313494
Property Id 313494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Mercer Ave A have any available units?
249 Mercer Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rotterdam, NY.
What amenities does 249 Mercer Ave A have?
Some of 249 Mercer Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Mercer Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
249 Mercer Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Mercer Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 249 Mercer Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotterdam.
Does 249 Mercer Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 249 Mercer Ave A offers parking.
Does 249 Mercer Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Mercer Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Mercer Ave A have a pool?
No, 249 Mercer Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 249 Mercer Ave A have accessible units?
No, 249 Mercer Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Mercer Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Mercer Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Mercer Ave A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 Mercer Ave A has units with air conditioning.
