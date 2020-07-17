249 Mercer Ave A

Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 313494
NO SMOKING and NO PETS
Monthly Rent:...... $1250 Town:................... 249 MERCER AVENUE A-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... DUPLEX Date Available:..... 8/01/20 Heating System:... GAS Hot Water:............ GAS Air Conditioning:.. CENTRAL Refuse Service:...... NO Smoking Policy:.......... NO SMOKING Pet Policy:................... NO PETS Utilities:...................... NOT INCLUDED Security Deposit:........ ONE MONTH Washer/Dryer:............ HOOK-UPS Basement Storage:...... YES Porch/Deck/Patio:....... YES Lawn Maintenance:.... YES Snow Removal:........... YES Parking:...................... YES 24 Hr Emerg Ans Svc.: YES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313494 Property Id 313494
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
