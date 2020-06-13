37 Apartments for rent in Riverhead, NY with balcony
Riverhead is a town in Suffolk County, New York, and part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 33,700 people have made their home in this town, and it is the county seat of Suffolk County. Riverhead derives its name from the Peconic River, a fresh water from its source that turns into an estuary in the center of Riverhead. For the avoidance of confusion, the Town of Riverhead is distinct from the Hamlet of Riverhead, which is a small community within the town. The town of Riverhead was carved out of the town of Southold in 1792, and was originally named River Head before the two words were joined to create Riverhead. Are you searching for an apartment to rent in Riverhead, NY? Maybe, you are looking for serviced apartments, house rentals, an apartment complex or other types of housing for rent. Look no further, because Riverhead is calling your name. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverhead renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.