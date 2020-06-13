37 Apartments for rent in Riverhead, NY with balcony

Riverhead, NY, home of the Dinosaur Walk Museum of Riverhead, fun all the way.

Riverhead is a town in Suffolk County, New York, and part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 33,700 people have made their home in this town, and it is the county seat of Suffolk County. Riverhead derives its name from the Peconic River, a fresh water from its source that turns into an estuary in the center of Riverhead. For the avoidance of confusion, the Town of Riverhead is distinct from the Hamlet of Riverhead, which is a small community within the town. The town of Riverhead was carved out of the town of Southold in 1792, and was originally named River Head before the two words were joined to create Riverhead.