Last updated June 13 2020

37 Apartments for rent in Riverhead, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
888 Pond View Rd
888 Pond View Road, Riverhead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautifully Renovated Waterfront Farm Ranch Nestled on over 1/2 Acre of Lush Grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
280 Newton Avenue
280 Newton Avenue, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1300 sqft
Newly renovated multi-family home features Living Room with Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Riverhead

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
43 Willow Street
43 Willow Street, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND OR SUMMER RENTAL JUNE,JULY & AUGUST. PRIVATE BEACH! Immaculate 3 BR 1 bath ranch in private bay side community. 1 block from private beach . New appliances including Washer & Dryer. Large rear deck. Outdoor shower.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
504 Sound Shore Road
504 Sound Shore Road, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
OFF SEASON Soundfront updated 3BR 3Ba home with fabulous sunsets! Recently renovated cape with room for everyone. Master Bedroom ensuite on first floor, 2 bedrooms on second floor.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
63 Kirby Lane
63 Kirby Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1400 sqft
Jamesport Beach House - Property Id: 286480 Relax at our Kirby home located in a Beach community with private beach access on a quiet dead end road.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2840 sqft
JUNE JULY AUGUST available. THE GREAT ESCAPE! Spend summer in the sun with your feet in the sand at this four bedroom, three baths house with its own private beach just around the corner. Relax and kick back.

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 10 miles of Riverhead

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
5 Hubbard Road
5 Hubbard Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Newly renovated sunny contemporary near shops. Vaulted ceilings, large living dining area with fireplace, eat in kitchen, laundry, wood deck. Each bedroom has private bath. Furnished. Parking on-site.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Sea Crest Drive
1 Seacrest Dr, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$40,000
1400 sqft
Located In The Village of Westhampton Beach this 1400sf Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Finished Basement, Laundry Room, decking and a Balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$60,000
1770 sqft
First offering! Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mattituck
1 Unit Available
3650 Ole Jule Lane
3650 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rented the month of August. 130Ft. Bulkhead waterfront home on James Creek. Mlt 2.5Ft. Deeded dock accommodates 2 boats. Walk to sandy bay beach.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
1765 Delmar Drive
1765 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Comfortable home features large EIK, LR w FP, MBR ensuite, 2 addl br, full ba, office and large enclosed patio from which to enjoy the yard and adjoining farmland. Private association ROW to the beach. Call for video tour.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
24 Dune Road
24 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
This lovely furnished home located on Shinnecock bay and short walk to the Beach across the street. This home has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, and eat in kitchen, plus sliding door access to a large wrap around porch.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Quogue
1 Unit Available
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Season $125,000; June $45,000; July $50,000 August to LD $60,000; May 15 to June 30 $60,000. On the Beach......

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$52,000
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.
City Guide for Riverhead, NY

Riverhead, NY, home of the Dinosaur Walk Museum of Riverhead, fun all the way.

Riverhead is a town in Suffolk County, New York, and part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 33,700 people have made their home in this town, and it is the county seat of Suffolk County. Riverhead derives its name from the Peconic River, a fresh water from its source that turns into an estuary in the center of Riverhead. For the avoidance of confusion, the Town of Riverhead is distinct from the Hamlet of Riverhead, which is a small community within the town. The town of Riverhead was carved out of the town of Southold in 1792, and was originally named River Head before the two words were joined to create Riverhead. Are you searching for an apartment to rent in Riverhead, NY? Maybe, you are looking for serviced apartments, house rentals, an apartment complex or other types of housing for rent. Look no further, because Riverhead is calling your name. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riverhead, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverhead renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

