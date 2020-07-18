All apartments in Rhinebeck
Find more places like
30 ORCHARD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rhinebeck, NY
/
30 ORCHARD ST
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

30 ORCHARD ST

30 Orchard Street · (845) 401-9326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rhinebeck
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Orchard Street, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
Bright, Airy newly constructed apartment. 750 sq ft suitable for single professional. Private entrance. Safe neighborhood. Next to Northern Dutchess Hospital. Open living area with fireplace. New kitchen and bath. Closets/ storage galore. Owner lives upstairs when he comes to Rhinebeck. Easy walk to village amenities, shopping, restaurants. Rhinebeck Rec Complex offers pool, tennis, playground, movies under the stars on Friday night. Come and enjoy Rhinebeck. Owner will consider small pet with references. This apartment is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30 ORCHARD ST have any available units?
30 ORCHARD ST has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 ORCHARD ST have?
Some of 30 ORCHARD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 ORCHARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
30 ORCHARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 ORCHARD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 ORCHARD ST is pet friendly.
Does 30 ORCHARD ST offer parking?
No, 30 ORCHARD ST does not offer parking.
Does 30 ORCHARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 ORCHARD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 ORCHARD ST have a pool?
Yes, 30 ORCHARD ST has a pool.
Does 30 ORCHARD ST have accessible units?
No, 30 ORCHARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 30 ORCHARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 ORCHARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 ORCHARD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 ORCHARD ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rhinebeck 2 BedroomsRhinebeck 3 BedroomsRhinebeck Apartments with ParkingRhinebeck Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Danbury, CTAlbany, NYPoughkeepsie, NYWest Haverstraw, NYRensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYChester, NYPomona, NYVoorheesville, NYFairview, NYMount Kisco, NYRidgefield, CTKingston, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMiddletown, NYMechanicstown, NYPeekskill, NYTorrington, CTCatskill, NYBeacon, NYMount Ivy, NYNewburgh, NYHudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeThe College of Saint RoseSUNY at AlbanyState University of New York at New PaltzVassar College