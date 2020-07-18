30 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities
Bright, Airy newly constructed apartment. 750 sq ft suitable for single professional. Private entrance. Safe neighborhood. Next to Northern Dutchess Hospital. Open living area with fireplace. New kitchen and bath. Closets/ storage galore. Owner lives upstairs when he comes to Rhinebeck. Easy walk to village amenities, shopping, restaurants. Rhinebeck Rec Complex offers pool, tennis, playground, movies under the stars on Friday night. Come and enjoy Rhinebeck. Owner will consider small pet with references. This apartment is a must see!!!