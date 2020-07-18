30 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool new construction tennis court

Bright, Airy newly constructed apartment. 750 sq ft suitable for single professional. Private entrance. Safe neighborhood. Next to Northern Dutchess Hospital. Open living area with fireplace. New kitchen and bath. Closets/ storage galore. Owner lives upstairs when he comes to Rhinebeck. Easy walk to village amenities, shopping, restaurants. Rhinebeck Rec Complex offers pool, tennis, playground, movies under the stars on Friday night. Come and enjoy Rhinebeck. Owner will consider small pet with references. This apartment is a must see!!!