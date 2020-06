Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony

Spectacular Waterfront Estate On A Private Road In Quogue. Builder's Own Home With Smart House Technology, The Finest Detail, Millwork And Custom Finishes. Deep Water Dock With No Bridges To Encumber Your Boating. Huge Chef's Kitchen With Top End Appliances, Gracious Living Spaces, Wine Cellar, Screened In Porch With Fireplace, The List Goes On. This Is Truly An Exceptional, One Of A Kind Waterfront Hamptons Home in The Prestigious Village of Quogue