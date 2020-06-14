/
1 bedroom apartments
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pomona, NY
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Riverside
36 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,705
947 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Results within 10 miles of Pomona
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
1 Unit Available
90 Ringgold Street
90 Ringgold Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
745 sqft
Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over.
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
Spacious 1 BR on 1st floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!
1 Unit Available
35 Park Avenue
35 Park Avenue, Suffern, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
556 sqft
Wow! Freshly painted, second-floor end unit welcomes you with light and space. Large one bedroom has walk-in closet and extra window being on the end. Lovely Village views from front windows and terrace.
1 Unit Available
915 Elm Street
915 Elm Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
705 sqft
Totally renovated 1st floor apartment - 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
