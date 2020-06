Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area. 4 large bedrooms with additional area off the Master Bedroom that can be a sitting room, nursery or office. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Wood-burning fireplace in Family Room. Property is located on a Cul de Sac. Two car garage with steps leading to garage from basement. Don't miss this opportunity to call it home!