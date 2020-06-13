/
/
philadelphia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, NY📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Parkstead Philadelphia
300 Quaker Ave, Philadelphia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
1709 sqft
Parkstead Philadelphia, located in the Village of Philadelphia less than 10 miles north of Fort Drum, offers a variety of floor plans ranging from two-bedroom/one bathroom garden-style apartments to four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom townhouses,
Results within 10 miles of Philadelphia
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
32318 County Route 143
32318 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Home in the country available Now! Must see this newly renovated home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Laundry and master are on the first floor. It has a spacious living area, updated kitchen and plenty of storage. Schedule your showing today!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Philadelphia rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Philadelphia area include Jefferson Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Philadelphia from include Watertown, Gouverneur, Carthage, and West Carthage.