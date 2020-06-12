15 South Wayne Street - 2

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with nice size eat-in kitchen, full bathroom with tub/shower, living room, and 2 bedrooms with closets. Located in the upper right of the building.



May 2019: UPDATED BATHROOM, ALL NEW LIGHTING CEILING FAN INSTALLED IN LIVING ROOM & BOTH BEDROOMS, NEW FRIDGE & STOVE. NEW 2 TONE, MODERN PAINT SCHEME.

4 unit building on over an acre lot. Just a short walk down the road to the Redfield Park. Also, in town, is the Methodist Memorial Park. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in the rent. On site, Coin-Op Laundry Facility! Convenient travel to New York State Thruway exit 43 (Manchester/Palmyra). Blacktop drive and parking.



Free Online Tenant Portal! Pay Online (debit/credit)! No pets & no smoking in the building, NO EXCEPTIONS. Under new ownership/management (January 2019) by 15 year landlord husband and wife team with a sincere care for how our properties are managed. Our goal is cultivating a professional, successful landlord/tenant relationship.



Completed FREE ONLINE APPLICATION is required prior to scheduling a viewing. Click "Apply Now" at www.GroverPropertyGroup.com