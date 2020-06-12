All apartments in Phelps
Find more places like 15 South Wayne Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phelps, NY
/
15 South Wayne Street - 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

15 South Wayne Street - 2

15 South Wayne Street · (315) 729-4897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 South Wayne Street, Phelps, NY 14532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with nice size eat-in kitchen, full bathroom with tub/shower, living room, and 2 bedrooms with closets. Located in the upper right of the building.

May 2019: UPDATED BATHROOM, ALL NEW LIGHTING CEILING FAN INSTALLED IN LIVING ROOM & BOTH BEDROOMS, NEW FRIDGE & STOVE. NEW 2 TONE, MODERN PAINT SCHEME.
4 unit building on over an acre lot. Just a short walk down the road to the Redfield Park. Also, in town, is the Methodist Memorial Park. Water, Sewer & Garbage included in the rent. On site, Coin-Op Laundry Facility! Convenient travel to New York State Thruway exit 43 (Manchester/Palmyra). Blacktop drive and parking.

Free Online Tenant Portal! Pay Online (debit/credit)! No pets & no smoking in the building, NO EXCEPTIONS. Under new ownership/management (January 2019) by 15 year landlord husband and wife team with a sincere care for how our properties are managed. Our goal is cultivating a professional, successful landlord/tenant relationship.

Completed FREE ONLINE APPLICATION is required prior to scheduling a viewing. Click "Apply Now" at www.GroverPropertyGroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 have any available units?
15 South Wayne Street - 2 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 have?
Some of 15 South Wayne Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 South Wayne Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 South Wayne Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 South Wayne Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 15 South Wayne Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phelps.
Does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 15 South Wayne Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 South Wayne Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 15 South Wayne Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 15 South Wayne Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 South Wayne Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 South Wayne Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 South Wayne Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 South Wayne Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYIthaca, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBaldwinsville, NYEast Rochester, NYAvon, NY
Scottsville, NYOswego, NYCayuga Heights, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
Cornell University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity