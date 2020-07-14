All apartments in Palmyra
Palmyra, NY
228 Canandaigua Street - 2
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

228 Canandaigua Street - 2

228 Canandaigua Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 Canandaigua Street, Palmyra, NY 14522

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom first floor apartment in larger house. One of 3 apartments in house. Located in Palmyra the apartment has a large kitchen with washer and dryer hookups. Huge living room that gets good natural light. Each bedroom has a closet. Driveway for off street parking. Close to Main st. but in a quiet location, walking distance to Elementary school. PIctures are somewhat old and apartment will be getting updates. Photos to come when things are updated. One pet friendly with breed restrictions, additional rent and a non refundable pet fee. no smoking inside.
Beautiful two level apartment. Kitchen with washer dryer hookups on first floor and three bedroom with full bath on second floor. Certain pet ok with additional non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

