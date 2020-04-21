All apartments in Palmyra
110 West Main Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

110 West Main Street

110 West Main Street · (585) 310-0234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

110 West Main Street, Palmyra, NY 14522

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Palmyra - First Floor 2 Bedroom Apt with Private Entrance
110 W Main St #3, Palmyra, NY 14522

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1878
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Off street
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Cats OK
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 1st
Property Type: Apartment

DESCRIPTION
First Floor, 2 bedroom apt with private entrance. Water, Garbage and snow removal included in rent. Located a short walk to village shops and eateries. Close to the historic Erie Canal bordered by well maintained trails for bikes or walkers.

RENTAL FEATURES

Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Vintage building
Off-street parking
On Site Coin- Op Laundry

Contact info:
Property Manager
585-310-0234
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 West Main Street have any available units?
110 West Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmyra, NY.
What amenities does 110 West Main Street have?
Some of 110 West Main Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 West Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 West Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 West Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 West Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 West Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 West Main Street does offer parking.
Does 110 West Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 West Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 West Main Street have a pool?
No, 110 West Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 West Main Street have accessible units?
No, 110 West Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 West Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 West Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 West Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 West Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
