110 West Main Street

Amenities
Palmyra - First Floor 2 Bedroom Apt with Private Entrance
110 W Main St #3, Palmyra, NY 14522
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1878
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Off street
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Cats OK
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 1st
Property Type: Apartment
DESCRIPTION
First Floor, 2 bedroom apt with private entrance. Water, Garbage and snow removal included in rent. Located a short walk to village shops and eateries. Close to the historic Erie Canal bordered by well maintained trails for bikes or walkers.
RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Vintage building
Off-street parking
On Site Coin- Op Laundry
Contact info:
Property Manager
585-310-0234
Contact us to schedule a showing.