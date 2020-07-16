179 Sunnycrest Rd

Amenities

Spend Fall 2020 - enjoying lake life in your own private retreat to escape these hectic times! Available October, November - through May if desired. Great price at less than $135 per Night! Charming Lakehouse perched up above Goodyear lake. Steps lead down to a spacious dock where next door you can rent boats and kayaks. A great area for fishing! A large well-manicured yard is enough for relaxing, and a game of catch. For your comfort and convenience, this vacation home also features air-conditioning, and high-speed wireless internet (Wi-Fi). Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Accommodates 8 comfortably. House is fully furnished with a king bed in master bedroom with a lovely balcony overlooking yard and lakeview. Second bedroom has a queen bed and lakeview. Downstairs is the third bedroom with slider doors to separate from the living room with a trundle bed. Living room has a sectional and French day bed. Sunroom has a trundle bed and sitting area for games. Large pine vaulted ceilings in fully equipped kitchen and a dining table for eight people. A gas grill on the deck is available for your use. Washer and dryer. 15 miles to Cooperstown, 8 miles to Oneonta, 3-1/2 hours to NYC. WiFi internet access. Other things to note Please: * No smoking * Pets welcome at owner's discretion * No large gatherings Offered Exclusively by ASHLEY CONNOR REALTY