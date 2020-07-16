All apartments in Otsego County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

179 Sunnycrest Rd

179 Sunnikrest Road · (607) 547-4045
Location

179 Sunnikrest Road, Otsego County, NY 12116

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Spend Fall 2020 - enjoying lake life in your own private retreat to escape these hectic times! Available October, November - through May if desired. Great price at less than $135 per Night! Charming Lakehouse perched up above Goodyear lake. Steps lead down to a spacious dock where next door you can rent boats and kayaks. A great area for fishing! A large well-manicured yard is enough for relaxing, and a game of catch. For your comfort and convenience, this vacation home also features air-conditioning, and high-speed wireless internet (Wi-Fi). Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Accommodates 8 comfortably. House is fully furnished with a king bed in master bedroom with a lovely balcony overlooking yard and lakeview. Second bedroom has a queen bed and lakeview. Downstairs is the third bedroom with slider doors to separate from the living room with a trundle bed. Living room has a sectional and French day bed. Sunroom has a trundle bed and sitting area for games. Large pine vaulted ceilings in fully equipped kitchen and a dining table for eight people. A gas grill on the deck is available for your use. Washer and dryer. 15 miles to Cooperstown, 8 miles to Oneonta, 3-1/2 hours to NYC. WiFi internet access. Other things to note Please: * No smoking * Pets welcome at owner's discretion * No large gatherings Offered Exclusively by ASHLEY CONNOR REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Sunnycrest Rd have any available units?
179 Sunnycrest Rd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 179 Sunnycrest Rd have?
Some of 179 Sunnycrest Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Sunnycrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
179 Sunnycrest Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Sunnycrest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Sunnycrest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 179 Sunnycrest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 179 Sunnycrest Rd offers parking.
Does 179 Sunnycrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Sunnycrest Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Sunnycrest Rd have a pool?
No, 179 Sunnycrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 179 Sunnycrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 179 Sunnycrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Sunnycrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Sunnycrest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Sunnycrest Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Sunnycrest Rd has units with air conditioning.
