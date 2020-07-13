/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:01 AM
30 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Ossining, NY
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Ossining
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3 White Street
3 White Street, Tarrytown, NY
Studio
$1,600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 BR on 2nd floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!
Results within 10 miles of Ossining
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 Charles Lane
7 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
541 sqft
Spacious Studio apartment in the Gardens at Palisades. Crown moldings, hardwood floors, large walk in closet, freshly painted and in beautiful condition.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
42 Barker Avenue
42 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,800
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is everything you've been looking for to experience White Plains city living! Beautiful pre-war Tudor-style building is located in the heart of downtown and just blocks from shopping, great restaurants, and White Plains Metro North (less than
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter
101 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, unit in The Manor. Close to shops, restaurants, medical, transportation, train. $20.00 per occupant with application, non-refundable. Wood floors. Ready for occupancy, sponsor unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
312 Main Street
312 Main Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom condo for rent in the heart of the city. Entry foyer with cedar closet expands into large living room / eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and updated flooring. Bedroom with southern exposure. Full bathroom with white ceramic finishes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
60 Barker
60 Barker Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom unit in Bedford Plaza. Sponsor unit. Onsite amenities for additional fee. Close to shopping, bus, medical, train. Elevator building, common laundry. One assigned parking space in outdoor lot.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
544 Warburton Avenue
544 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
vacant ready to rent -
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
260 West Street
260 West Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Bright unit in the Gardens at Mt. Kisco. Second floor unit with wood floors, one bedroom. 20.00 per occupant non refundable at application. Convenient to all. Sponsor unit. Common laundry. Tenant may install ac unit in conjunction with super.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4 Custis Ave
4 Custis Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
BRAND NEW newly renovated, Studio Apartment (600sqft) in North White Plains. (Off Washington Ave) $1650 mo/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electric, Water, Gas, and Heat included in rent. Also Includes TV w HBO / SHOWTIME & 300mb internet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
288 Ehrhardt Road
288 Ehrhardt Road, Pearl River, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
This Bright 2 room studio has it all, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, great location, patio to sit outside, 1 car garage parking w storage, and all utilities included. Must see, Close to town, shops, palisades Pkwy, train.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
210 Martine Avenue
210 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,550
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prewar Condo Charmer - Features: 3rd floor studio unit with a sunken living room, eat in kitchen, dressing room, parquet floors, ht and hw included, walk to shops and Metro-North RR.
Similar Pages
Ossining 1 BedroomsOssining 2 BedroomsOssining 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOssining Apartments under $1,600Ossining Apartments under $1,800
Ossining Apartments with BalconyOssining Apartments with GarageOssining Apartments with GymOssining Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOssining Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Lodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY