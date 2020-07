Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

TUXEDO! Bright and sunny second floor apartment with three bedroomS and easy access to public transportation. Located at the northern end of Tuxedo on pretty property with plenty of room for parking plus nice outdoor area. Features newer windows in almost every room, newer carpeting anD newer laminate floors in kitchen and large foyer area. UTILITIES INCLUDED: landlord pays heat, water snow removal and lawn maintenance. There is a nice outdoor area which is great for barbequing and looking at nature.