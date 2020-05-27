117 South Main Street

Amenities

Available ASAP! JUST 2 YR OLD studio style apartment in renovated North Syracuse Village Commons Phase 2 building. Studio apartment features open concept layout with modern finishes. Enjoy Luxury vinyl tile flooring, white cabinetry with stainless steel cabinet pulls, black granite counters, stainless steel appliances- plus in-unit washer and dryer! Off street parking, secure building with fob entry, close proximity to stores, restaurants, highways This is our ONLY UNIT AVAILABLE - JULY 1st- don't miss out! (Sorry, absolutely no pets!)