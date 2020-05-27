All apartments in North Syracuse
Find more places like 117 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Syracuse, NY
/
117 South Main Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:56 AM

117 South Main Street

117 South Main Street · (315) 410-0373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

117 South Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212
North Syracuse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available ASAP! JUST 2 YR OLD studio style apartment in renovated North Syracuse Village Commons Phase 2 building. Studio apartment features open concept layout with modern finishes. Enjoy Luxury vinyl tile flooring, white cabinetry with stainless steel cabinet pulls, black granite counters, stainless steel appliances- plus in-unit washer and dryer! Off street parking, secure building with fob entry, close proximity to stores, restaurants, highways This is our ONLY UNIT AVAILABLE - JULY 1st- don't miss out! (Sorry, absolutely no pets!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 South Main Street have any available units?
117 South Main Street has a unit available for $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 South Main Street have?
Some of 117 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 South Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 South Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Syracuse.
Does 117 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 117 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 117 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 117 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 South Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 117 South Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYBaldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity