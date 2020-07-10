/
apartments with washer dryer
22 Apartments for rent in Niskayuna, NY with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Results within 1 mile of Niskayuna
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2012
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
1 Unit Available
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Niskayuna
15 Units Available
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1
3068 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913 NO PETS and NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
1 Unit Available
610 SARATOGA RD
610 Saratoga Road, East Glenville, NY
1 Bedroom
$800
Second floor apartment of a three family home available immediately~Clean as a whistle~Brand new shower~Hardwood floors~ Over-sized living room~Non smokers and no pets allowed~Coin operated washer and dryer available~Large driveway for
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Rd #304
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 308171 NO PETS and NO SMOKING (AVAILABLE 9/1/20) Monthly Rent:...... $885 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #304-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............
1 Unit Available
21 Ashdown Road - 21C
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Apartment with heat, hot water and laundry.
1 Unit Available
15 Ashdown Road - 15E
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
NEW EVERYTHING in top floor unit with lots of sun situated on peaceful grounds; renovated 2 bedroom is available NOW and has gorgeous large kitchen with extra tall new cabinets, new counters, and appliances; new windows throughout and HEAT, HOT
1 Unit Available
Stockade
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1238 Union St 5
1238 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3rd floor apartment! - Property Id: 221917 Beautiful apartment on 3rd floor~ washer and dryer in unit! Lots of natural light! Good credit a must! Dont miss! 5183907059 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4351 Angela Court
4351 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 312003 Monthly Rent:...... $1100 Town:................... 4351 ANGELA COURT #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
1 Unit Available
249 Mercer Ave A
249 Mercer Avenue, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 313494 NO SMOKING and NO PETS Monthly Rent:...... $1250 Town:................... 249 MERCER AVENUE A-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Results within 10 miles of Niskayuna
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
22 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 Unit Available
3728 Carman Rd
3728 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:.....
1 Unit Available
3724 Carman Road #3
3724 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (On SECON FLOOR) - Property Id: 311852 Monthly Rent:...... $1025 Town:................... 3724 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) SENIORS ONLY - Property Id: 312588 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:...........