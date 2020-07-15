19 Liberty St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Charming 2 bedroom in Newburgh's Historic East End - Property Id: 217639



This spacious, charming 2-bedroom 1,000 sq ft apartment is in the heart of NY's 2nd largest historic district. The unit features charming period details, hard-wood floors, an updated kitchen, and 12 large windows - including 2 bay windows - that provide huge amounts of northern light. The bedrooms are at opposite ends of the apartment, making it ideal if you want a roommate but also some privacy.



Fine dining, galleries, live entertainment, & boutiques on and surrounding Liberty Street are a very short walk away. The waterfront and ferry to Beacon are also within walking distance. Downing Park, the Shelter Café, and the farmer's market are nearby. Stores, supermarkets, & NY Stewart Intl Airport are minutes away by car, taxi or bus.



Charm and walk-ability—all in a vibrant up and coming creative community. Be a part of the Newburgh Renaissance.

