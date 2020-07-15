All apartments in Newburgh
Find more places like 19 Liberty St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newburgh, NY
/
19 Liberty St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

19 Liberty St

19 Liberty Street · (917) 743-7568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newburgh
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1525 · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom in Newburgh's Historic East End - Property Id: 217639

This spacious, charming 2-bedroom 1,000 sq ft apartment is in the heart of NY's 2nd largest historic district. The unit features charming period details, hard-wood floors, an updated kitchen, and 12 large windows - including 2 bay windows - that provide huge amounts of northern light. The bedrooms are at opposite ends of the apartment, making it ideal if you want a roommate but also some privacy.

Fine dining, galleries, live entertainment, & boutiques on and surrounding Liberty Street are a very short walk away. The waterfront and ferry to Beacon are also within walking distance. Downing Park, the Shelter Café, and the farmer's market are nearby. Stores, supermarkets, & NY Stewart Intl Airport are minutes away by car, taxi or bus.

Charm and walk-ability—all in a vibrant up and coming creative community. Be a part of the Newburgh Renaissance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217639
Property Id 217639

(RLNE5877388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Liberty St have any available units?
19 Liberty St has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Liberty St have?
Some of 19 Liberty St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
19 Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 19 Liberty St offer parking?
No, 19 Liberty St does not offer parking.
Does 19 Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Liberty St have a pool?
No, 19 Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 19 Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 19 Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Liberty St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Liberty St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Liberty St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19 Liberty St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newburgh 1 BedroomsNewburgh 2 Bedrooms
Newburgh Apartments with ParkingNewburgh Dog Friendly Apartments
Newburgh Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NY
Ridgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
West Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity