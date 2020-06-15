All apartments in Newburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

119 First Street

119 First Street · (845) 231-1033
Location

119 First Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 119 First St - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

Sleekly Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment on Liberty Street Corridor - Looking for a stylish 1 bedroom Apartment? This place has a bonus room that would be perfect as an in home studio or office. Move into this private, sleekly renovated apartment and feel the vibe! Shiny Black floor, ceiling fans, mosaic tile, private entrance and location! Live work with an option to create a home office. Must complete an application prior to any showings.

There are many amenities close by, as this property is located on the Liberty Street Corridor. There are many charming shops and cafes on the Liberty St corridor, featuring local eateries like Ms. Fairfax & the Liberty St Bistro. Within the downtown area you can also find Downing Park, built by Central Park architect Calvert Vaux, SUNY Orange, a State School offering classes and 2 year degrees, Mount St. Mary's College, shopping, cafes, restaurants, galleries, studio rentals, bodegas, post office, great library, bars, George Washington Park Historic sight, Newburgh Waterfront and the Ferry to the Metro North Train Station. Also New York Stewart International Airport is right outside of town!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3748922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

