Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY

Finding an apartment in Mount Kisco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Kisco
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
6 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,510
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Archer Avenue
15 Archer Avenue, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1319 sqft
IDYLLIC SURBURBAN LIVING MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS: fully-renovated historic tudor seven minute walk to NWP metro north station and a 38 minute express commute to grand central station.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
794 Lake Street
794 Lake Street East, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Custis Ave
4 Custis Avenue, Westchester County, NY
Studio
$1,650
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
BRAND NEW newly renovated, Studio Apartment (600sqft) in North White Plains. (Off Washington Ave) $1650 mo/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electric, Water, Gas, and Heat included in rent. Also Includes TV w HBO / SHOWTIME & 300mb internet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
243 Woods Brooke Circle
243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2704 Long Ridge Road
2704 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3251 sqft
Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Valhalla
18 Linden Place
18 Linden Place, Valhalla, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Great top floor walk to train 1 bedroom for rent in a multi family house! 800 square feet with entry, large living / dining room, kitchen, hall bathroom, bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of free parking, pet friendly and an easy approval

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
241 Route 6N
241 Route 6n, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Convenient Mahopac location to RENT with all utilities included - heat/water/electric/garbage/snow removal/landscaping. Tenant responsible for cable. Spacious 2 level apartment on second floor of commercial building.
City Guide for Mount Kisco, NY

"Disco, disco, disco. I am going to Mount Kisco. I am going to buy Crisco. To bake a cake so I can disco, disco, disco" (Bill Joy, 'How Long Are You Staying').

How long will you be in town? You certainly need a lot of time to eat sweets, write absurd song lyrics and disco. That's what Mount Kisco brings. Home to 10,877 residents, Mount Kisco is more than just a place that Bill Joy (not the computer scientist) mentioned in a song because it rhymed with disco. The town features beautiful rolling hills, a thriving downtown scene and a train station to get around the region. Within striking distance of New York City, Mount Kisco boasts great golf and food as well. Perhaps that's why more folks are unpacking their bags here. Or perhaps it's just because they want to disco, disco, disco, in Mount Kisco! You see? It rhymes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mount Kisco, NY

Finding an apartment in Mount Kisco that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

