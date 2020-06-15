All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Wilcox Apartments

89 Cedar Street · (315) 684-7297
Location

89 Cedar Street, Morrisville, NY 13408

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
Wilcox Apartments offer affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our homes are equipped with energy efficient major kitchen appliances, balconies or patios, and spacious closets. Our property features a great community room for socializing, a fun playground for the kids, and on-site laundry facilities. We are convenient to schools and shopping.

Features

Bathroom Grab Bars
Cable and Internet Ready
Covered Porches
Energy Star Appliances
Heat & Water Included
Outside Storage
Pantry
Patio or Balcony
Sewage & Trash Included
Spacious Closets
Stove and Refrigerator

Community Features

24-hour Emergency Service
24-hour Maintenance
Community Laundry Room
Community Room with Kitchen
Experienced Management
Playground
Lease Terms

We offer a 12 month lease.

(RLNE2650211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilcox Apartments have any available units?
Wilcox Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrisville, NY.
What amenities does Wilcox Apartments have?
Some of Wilcox Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilcox Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wilcox Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilcox Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Wilcox Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does Wilcox Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wilcox Apartments does offer parking.
Does Wilcox Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wilcox Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilcox Apartments have a pool?
No, Wilcox Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wilcox Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wilcox Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wilcox Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Wilcox Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Wilcox Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Wilcox Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
