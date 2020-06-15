Amenities
Wilcox Apartments offer affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our homes are equipped with energy efficient major kitchen appliances, balconies or patios, and spacious closets. Our property features a great community room for socializing, a fun playground for the kids, and on-site laundry facilities. We are convenient to schools and shopping.
Features
Bathroom Grab Bars
Cable and Internet Ready
Covered Porches
Energy Star Appliances
Heat & Water Included
Outside Storage
Pantry
Patio or Balcony
Sewage & Trash Included
Spacious Closets
Stove and Refrigerator
Community Features
24-hour Emergency Service
24-hour Maintenance
Community Laundry Room
Community Room with Kitchen
Experienced Management
Playground
Lease Terms
We offer a 12 month lease.
(RLNE2650211)