Amenities

w/d hookup parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Enjoy Pittsford living, This house is less than one mile from restaurants, walking on the canal, nightlife, colleges, expressways, and grocery shopping. Nestled in the village of Pittsford this 2 bedrooms Large eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom, full bathroom. The basement is a walkout and has laundry hookups. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Enough parking for 2 vehicles. AVAILABLE ASAP.