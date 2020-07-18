23 Hawkes Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This delightful home located in Webster, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted with a very large front yard, and a long driveway with attached garage. A living room with plenty of windows to give the best natural light possible and a fireplace with a smooth black finish. This home comes with an upgraded kitchen that includes a dishwasher, range oven, microwave, and refrigerator. The dining room is right outside the kitchen to eat meals in great comfort and convenience. The master bedroom comes with an ample amount of closet space. This home also includes a laundry room with washer/dryer hookup and cabinets above for storage. The backyard has mature trees and a great amount of space for activities. and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.