All apartments in Monroe County
Find more places like 23 Hawkes Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe County, NY
/
23 Hawkes Trail
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

23 Hawkes Trail

23 Hawkes Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23 Hawkes Trail, Monroe County, NY 14580

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Webster, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted with a very large front yard, and a long driveway with attached garage. A living room with plenty of windows to give the best natural light possible and a fireplace with a smooth black finish. This home comes with an upgraded kitchen that includes a dishwasher, range oven, microwave, and refrigerator. The dining room is right outside the kitchen to eat meals in great comfort and convenience. The master bedroom comes with an ample amount of closet space.  This home also includes a laundry room with washer/dryer hookup and cabinets above for storage. The backyard has mature trees and a great amount of space for activities. and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Hawkes Trail have any available units?
23 Hawkes Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe County, NY.
What amenities does 23 Hawkes Trail have?
Some of 23 Hawkes Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Hawkes Trail currently offering any rent specials?
23 Hawkes Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Hawkes Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Hawkes Trail is pet friendly.
Does 23 Hawkes Trail offer parking?
Yes, 23 Hawkes Trail offers parking.
Does 23 Hawkes Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Hawkes Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Hawkes Trail have a pool?
No, 23 Hawkes Trail does not have a pool.
Does 23 Hawkes Trail have accessible units?
No, 23 Hawkes Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Hawkes Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Hawkes Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Hawkes Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Hawkes Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St
Brockport, NY 14420
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd
Webster, NY 14580
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd
Rochester, NY 14624
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr
Fairport, NY 14450
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road
Spencerport, NY 14559
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir
Webster, NY 14580

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NYCheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeSUNY College at Brockport
Roberts Wesleyan College