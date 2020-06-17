All apartments in Millerton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:00 PM

8 CHURCH STREET

8 Church Street · (845) 224-6376
Location

8 Church Street, Millerton, NY 12546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Seasonal Rental in the Village of Millerton for July and August. Enjoy Village Living, walk to dinner, movie, and entertainment. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom home with 2 Full Baths. Relax in the Backyard Shangri-la with 20 X 50 heated inground salt water pool with built in spa, sauna and outdoor shower. Totally equipped for kids, beautiful kitchen with Wolfe commercial stove for cooking and barbecue on the back deck. Great location close to the Berkshires, Tanglewood, Limerock Race Track, close to the Wassaic Train to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 CHURCH STREET have any available units?
8 CHURCH STREET has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 CHURCH STREET have?
Some of 8 CHURCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8 CHURCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8 CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millerton.
Does 8 CHURCH STREET offer parking?
No, 8 CHURCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8 CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 CHURCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 CHURCH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8 CHURCH STREET has a pool.
Does 8 CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8 CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8 CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 CHURCH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 CHURCH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 CHURCH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
