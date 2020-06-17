8 CHURCH STREET

Amenities

Seasonal Rental in the Village of Millerton for July and August. Enjoy Village Living, walk to dinner, movie, and entertainment. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom home with 2 Full Baths. Relax in the Backyard Shangri-la with 20 X 50 heated inground salt water pool with built in spa, sauna and outdoor shower. Totally equipped for kids, beautiful kitchen with Wolfe commercial stove for cooking and barbecue on the back deck. Great location close to the Berkshires, Tanglewood, Limerock Race Track, close to the Wassaic Train to NYC.