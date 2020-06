Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, Mint and spacious 3 bedrooms rental home with 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk-in closet, central air, hardwood floor, and a private deck for your summer fun. It also has unfinished basement for extra storage. The rental will be ready by July 2020. Landlord requires tenants to have good Credit and income verification (NO exception).