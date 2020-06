Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Feels like home. BEAUTIFUL spacious 2/3 bedroom Townhouse style unit boasts many upgrades. No upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Lovely kitchen, living room/dining combo with sliders to patio overlooking the lake. Look forward to a winter without having to deal with snow removal! Enjoy peace and serenity yet be conveniently & centrally located to shopping, mall, restaurants, schools, trains, parks, wineries and more! This one won't last!!