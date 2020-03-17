All apartments in Lockport
Find more places like 89 Pine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockport, NY
/
89 Pine St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:49 PM

89 Pine St

89 Pine Street · (716) 638-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lockport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

89 Pine Street, Lockport, NY 14094

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled great sized studio apartment in the heart of Lockport!

*All new flooring and paint through out,
*Brand new kitchen set
*New bathroom vanity.
*BIG kitchen for a studio.
*Electric Included in Rent
*Garbage and Water included
*Secure entrance
*Off street parking with Video surveillance available for extra $50 a month.

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes garbage water and electric fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas.

For a list of our other available listings and/or to sign up for a time to view this listing, call us at 716-638-2176. To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!
ALWAYS LOCKED front door with small porch, all tenants have access to. Full sized BACKYARD, lower units have back doors leading to backyard but all tenants are free to use. Limited parking space. Walking distance to many gas stations, Pharmacy, convenience stores and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Pine St have any available units?
89 Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockport, NY.
What amenities does 89 Pine St have?
Some of 89 Pine St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
89 Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 89 Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockport.
Does 89 Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 89 Pine St does offer parking.
Does 89 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Pine St have a pool?
No, 89 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 89 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 89 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 89 Pine St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lockport Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYBrockport, NY
Orchard Park, NYCheektowaga, NYBuffalo, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY College at Brockport
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity