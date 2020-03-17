89 Pine St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully remodeled great sized studio apartment in the heart of Lockport!



*All new flooring and paint through out,

*Brand new kitchen set

*New bathroom vanity.

*BIG kitchen for a studio.

*Electric Included in Rent

*Garbage and Water included

*Secure entrance

*Off street parking with Video surveillance available for extra $50 a month.



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Equal opportunity housing. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Application fees are not refundable, but are transferable within a 30 day period. Rent includes garbage water and electric fees. Tenant(s) to pay all other utilities, including gas.



For a list of our other available listings and/or to sign up for a time to view this listing, call us at 716-638-2176. To apply, please go to https://townehousing.com/application-process/ Thank you and we look forward to connecting with you soon!

ALWAYS LOCKED front door with small porch, all tenants have access to. Full sized BACKYARD, lower units have back doors leading to backyard but all tenants are free to use. Limited parking space. Walking distance to many gas stations, Pharmacy, convenience stores and restaurants!